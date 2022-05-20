Govt alerts NCDC, ICMR on monkeypox amid rapid jump in cases abroad: Report

-
ALSO READ
US's first case of monkeypox in Massachusetts man who travelled to Canada
Monkeypox found in US and UK: What is it and should you be worried?
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
WHO issues warning as more monkeypox virus cases reported in Britain
Monkeypox spreads to more European countries, Australia, Canada
-
Issuing an alert to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Central government has asked them to keep a close watch on the monkeypox situation, in wake of a rapid spurt of cases abroad, and send samples of symptomatic travellers to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further investigation.
"Keep a close watch on monkeypox situation abroad. Send samples (to NIV, Pune) only in such cases where people display certain specific symptoms. Not samples of sick passengers," sources told ANI.
Monkeypox passes from infected animals to humans and cases are rapidly increasing in Europe, North America. It can be caught from a bite by an infected animal, by touching its blood, body fluids, or fur.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox. Cases have been confirmed in Europe in the United Kingdom, Spain Portugal, Germany and Italy. United States, Canada and Australia have also reported cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU