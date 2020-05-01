Govt allows import of superior testing technologies in Covid-19 battle

As India opens up to new testing methods for Covid-19, approvals for importing kits using technology other than the immunoglobulin-detecting rapid-antibody testing, have received the drug regulator's nod. Some of these kits would use chemiluminescent platforms while others would use ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) platforms.

Multinationals like Abbott Healthcare and Roche Diagnostics too have received approval to import such kits. The controversy around the efficacy and the pricing of the rapid tests has encouraged Indian government agencies to look for other methods that would be more accurate as the country heads towards a graded exit plan from the nationwide lockdown.

An Abbott spokesperson said the company is working with the regulatory authorities to address the imperative need for accurate and reliable testing in India. "We are working on several testing solutions for Covid-19 - from the core lab to point of care. This includes rapid tests that can detect antibodies on a finger prick as well as core laboratory molecular tests (SARS-CoV-2 assay on m2000) that can be useful for screening larger populations".





ALSO READ: Lockdown extended for 2 weeks after May 4, schools and colleges stay shut

Abbott has approval for Chemiluminescent Micro-particle Immunoassay With Architect System that would be imported from Abbott Ireland. Roche too has approval for a chemiluminescent technology called ECLIA (ECLIA Elecys Anti SARS COV2) that would be imported from Roche, Germany.

Apart from these multinationals, even Indian player Eris Lifesciences has approval for flourescent test kits from Maccure Biotechnology Ltd, China. Diagnostic lab Trivitron Healthcare has permission to import chemiluminescent kits from another Chinese firm, Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering.

There are typically two types of Covid-19 testing - one is the antigen and antibody tests and another is the molecular test. Molecular tests refer to Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), where a throat or nasal swab from the patient is used to detect the presence of the virus RNA. Under the antigen-antibody test category, there are primarily three types - one is the rapid antibody test, another is ELISA and the third is chemiluminescent technology.

The antigen or antibody tests basically detect the presence of immunoglobulin M (IgM) or immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies in the blood sample, The immune system produces these antibodies in reaction to the viral infection - IgM in the initial stages and IgG in the later stages. These are mainly visual tests, that is, the detection is through colour change. In the rapid antibody tests, the naked eye catches this colour change, and if the change is minor, it may be missed. "But, in ELISA, the machine reads the colour, and the accuracy increases. And in chemiluminescent technique, the colour change is modified into light signals. That is more accurate," explained a diagnostic firm owner.



ALSO READ: India to cap stimulus package at $60 bn to protect credit rating: Report

Rapid antibody test kits work like a typical home pregnancy kit which comes with a test strip and a few drops of blood on the strip shows results in 15 minutes or so.

The World Health Organization prefers ELISA over the rapid antibody tests. “ELISA is highly sensitive and specific and is able to detect HIV-1/ HIV-2 and variants. It requires sophisticated equipment, a constant supply of electricity, and skilled technicians. It is not suitable for small laboratories, but for testing large numbers of samples per day, as well as in blood banks or for surveillance studies. The simple or rapid tests are better for emergency testing, and in smaller laboratories with low numbers of tests per day,” it said on its website.