Covid-19 warriors talk about their experiences and fears amid the pandemic

A 24-year-old employee of a software company who landed in Bengaluru from Dubai was the first confirmed Covid-19 case Hyderabad reported on March 2.

He was then admitted to the Gandhi Hospital, a Covid-19 nodal centre. From one case to hundreds, the hospital now has eight floors only for Covid-19 patients. “If I try and picture myself in that isolation ward, I don’t think I will be able to stay there,” says Dr Nazia Tabassum, MBBS, MS, general surgery, at the Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad. “It is very depressing.” “After my shift ...