Govt announces measures for families who lost the earning member to Covid

Union government on Saturday announced further measures to to help families who lost the earning member due to Covid-19. The measures include giving family to dependents of those who lost their lives due to Covid under Employees State Insurance Corporation and an enhanced and liberalised insurance compensation.

"PM Modi said that his Government stands in solidarity with their families. He also said that through these schemes, efforts are being made to mitigate financial difficulties that may be faced by them," Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

"To help families live a life of dignity and maintain a good standard of living, benefit of ESIC scheme for employment related death cases is being extended to even those who have died due to Covid. Dependent family members of such persons will be entitled to the benefit of equivalent to 90% of average daily wage drawn by the worker as per the existing norms," PMO further said.

This benefit will be available retrospectively with effect from March 24, 2020 and for all such cases till March 24, 2022. 24.03.2022.

The insurance benefits under the Employees Provident Fund Organization- Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme scheme have been enhanced and liberalised. Apart from all other beneficiaries, this will in particular help the families of employees who have lost their lives due to Covid.

Amount of maximum insurance benefit has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. The provision of minimum insurance benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh has been restored and will apply retrospectively from February 15, 2020 for the next three years.



"To benefit families of contractual/ casual workers, the condition of continuous employment in only one establishment has been liberalised, with benefit being made available to families of even those employees who may have changed jobs in the last 12 months preceding his death. Detailed guidelines of these schemes are being issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment," PMO added.