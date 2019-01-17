JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

XLRI to open new campus in Andhra with accommodation for 5000 students
Business Standard

Govt curtails Rakesh Asthana, three other officers' tenure in CBI

The development comes days after Alok Verma was shunted out of the post of CBI director

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rakesh Asthana
Rakesh Asthana | File photo

The tenure of CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who was sent on forced leave by the government, has been curtailed with immediate effect, according to an official order issued on Thursday.

The tenures of three more officers -- Joint Director Arun Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General Manish Kumar Sinha and Superintendent of Police Jayant J Naiknavare -- have also been curtailed, it said.

The development comes days after Alok Verma was shunted out of the post of CBI director and appointed Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

Verma had refused to take up the new post, saying he had already superannuated from the police service.
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 20:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements