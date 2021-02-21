Social media can topple govts, working on a law to regulate it: Ram Madhav

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: 6 BJP leaders booked for holding processions amid pandemic
After Bihar, now BJP promises free Covid-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh
Hindutva versus economic growth
Allowed policy related promises in poll manifestos in the past: EC
Resentment in Karnataka BJP after Yediyurappa lists new ministers
-
Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said that social media has become so powerful that it can even topple governments, leading to anarchy and weakening democracy, and solutions to tackle this are needed to be found within the constitutional framework.
Speaking at the launch of his new book 'Because India Comes First', Madhav said democracy is stressed and facing new challenges with the rise of "non-political" and "non-state" forces.
"Social media is so powerful that it can even topple governments and regulating them is difficult as they are borderless. These forces can promote anarchy, which will weaken democracy but solutions should be within the constitutional framework," he said at the event hosted by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation on Saturday evening.
The existing laws are not adequate for this, he said.
"We require new rules and laws to tackle and manage. The government is already working in this direction," he added.
Madhav's comments come amid a row between the government and Twitter over blocking of accounts with Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asking the micro-blogging site to follow the Indian law.
Besides, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre and Twitter on a plea, seeking to regulate hate content and to make a law as per which action can be initiated against Twitter and their representatives in India for willfully abetting and promoting anti-India tweets and penalise them.
Madhav said that in his new book he has penned his observations on several decisions of the Modi government.
Answering a question on Gandhi, he said the RSS does not undermine any leader's contribution.
Gandhi was a great leader and his mantra of Ahimsa has been adopted by many global leaders, he said.
"There may be differences of opinion, which we even find between Nehru and Gandhi from the letters exchanged between them but that does not mean we disrespect a national leader. In the RSS morning prayer, we have Gandhi's name along with other leaders," Madhav said.
On Kashmir, he said that with the abrogation of Article 370, grassroot leaders are coming up against the hegemony of a few families.
He also emphasised that it is the responsibility of the people of the country to make Kashmiris feel that they are part of the 1.3-billion-strong family.
"Kashmiris are victims of propaganda for long. Things are changing but may take some time," he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU