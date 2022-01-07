Govt likely to use SPG Act in PM Modi security breach incident

The Union government is considering using the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act against Police officers in the alleged security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in on Wednesday, Indian Express reported on Thursday.

In a “major security lapse”, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters near Ferozepur on Wednesday, following which he had to return from poll-bound without attending any event, including a rally in Ferozepur.

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have discussed on Thursday the issue, with several ministers expressing concern over the development and seeking “exemplary act­ion” in the matter, sources said. They said all the ministers expressed anguish over the "major security breach" during Modi's visit to the Congress-ruled state on Wednesday, with some demanding strong action.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said big and tough decisions will be taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after gathering information on the issue. “A number of ministers also felt that there should be exemplary action in the matter, so that such events are never repeated again. They also said that never before has a PM’s security been compromised in this manner,” one of the ministers said on the condition of anonymity. The sources said the issue is being discussed at the highest level and the Union home minister may take some exemplary action to avoid the recurrence of such an event. Thakur said the MHA is gathering information about the incident and will take “big and tough decisions”.

PM briefs President



Modi earlier met Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the security breach during his visit to Punjab, drawing his concern over the serious lapse. “ Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The expressed his concerns about the serious lapse,” the President’s secretariat tweeted. Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to the prime minister and expressed his deep concern over the incident.

MHA forms 3-member panel



The Centre on Thursday formed a three-member committee to enquire into "serious lapses" in security arrangements. The state government has also constituted a two-member high level committee to conduct a ‘thorough probe’ into the Ferozepur lapses, an official spokesperson said. The committee, which will submit its report within three days.

SC to hear matter today



The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking a thorough investigation into the matter. A Bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singh's submission regarding the PM's security breach. "Serve the copy (of the petition) to the state government. We will take it tomorrow (Friday) as the first item," the Bench said.

‘We took it as a bluff’



Surjeet Singh Phul, the chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) that had blocked the route of PM’s convoy, on Thursday said his group was told by the district police chief that the PM would be travelling by this road, but “we thought it was a bluff to get the road vacated”. The SSP said the prime minister was coming, said Phul. “We told him if the PM had to come, will it be known just an hour before his arrival? It was not possible.”



Political slugfest



Facing flak from the BJP, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday alleged that PM’s “life threat gimmick” was aimed at "toppling a democratically elected government" in the state. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera accused the PM and the BJP of defaming and insulting Punjab and Punjabiat.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the party cannot be forgiven for this. Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday demanded Pres­ident's Rule in the state after the "grave security lapse".