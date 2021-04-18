Govt limits industrial use of oxygen amid spike in Covid-19 cases

-
Amid acute shortage of medical-grade oxygen for Covid-19 patients, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has limited the industrial use of oxygen to only nine key sectors, including steel plants, petroleum refineries, pharmaceuticals, food and water purification, among others.
The decision to restrict the industrial usage of oxygen has been taken to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen.
"The supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers is prohibited forthwith from 22.04.2021 till further orders," according to an official statement released on Sunday.
The matter was taken up by DPIIT with all the stakeholders. The surplus oxygen available due to the temporary restriction is expected to free up its use as medical oxygen--a critical component towards treating Covid-19. An empowered group, headed by DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra has been set up to ensure requisite supplies of medical equipments, drugs including medical oxygen across the country.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
The development comes in the backdrop of shortage of medical oxygen from some states and union territories. There has been a rapid rise in the demand of medical oxygen in states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi. Gujarat, among others.
"In view of the recent surge in the country of Covid-19 cases, the requirement of oxygen for effective clinical treatment of Covid patients has also witnessed a manifold hike. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has conveyed that this has already reached about 60 per cent of the total daily oxygen production, and is expected to rise further," the statement said.
The industrial units, other than the nine key sectors will have to consider alternate measures such as import of oxygen or setting up their own air separator units (ASU) for generation of oxygen for their captive requirements.
Besides, in a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla urged them to ensure effective implementation of the order.
