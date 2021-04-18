Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus shadow on Kumbh, Markaz & Haj pilgrimage: All you should know
Uttarakhand disaster LIVE: Death toll 32; search, rescue operation underway
Uttarakhand flood LIVE: 36 bodies recovered yet; 169 people missing
Uttarakhand floods: Death toll rises to 56, over 150 missing; top updates
In pics: Rescue operation and the latest updates on Uttarakhand disaster
-
Train passengers from Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttarakhand will now require a negative RT-PCR test report to travel to Maharashtra. The test needs to be taken at least 48 hours before travel.
The Maharashtra government has categorised these six states as 'places of sensitive origin' in view of surge in Covid-19 cases. A new SOP is being put in place for travel in long-distance trains from these states to contain the spread of infection.
"All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board the trains for Maharashtra. Social distancing should be ensured during boarding/deboarding and travel," Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said in an order on Sunday.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra sees highest-ever spike of 68,631 new coronavirus cases
As per the order, no unreserved ticket for Maharashtra should be issued on trains plying from these six states.
As some passengers will not carry RT-PCR reports, local government authorities in the state have been asked to set up antigen test facilities at railway stations in the state. All passengers without symptoms will have to undergo fifteen days of home quarantine and those with symptoms or positive result will be sent to institutional quarantine facilities.
The state government has asked the railway ministry to provide thermal scanners at all exits in stations and strictly enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in trains.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU