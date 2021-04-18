Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states

from Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttarakhand will now require a negative RT-PCR test report to travel to The test needs to be taken at least 48 hours before travel.

The government has categorised these six states as 'places of sensitive origin' in view of surge in Covid-19 cases. A new SOP is being put in place for travel in long-distance trains from these states to contain the spread of infection.

"All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board the trains for Social distancing should be ensured during boarding/deboarding and travel," Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said in an order on Sunday.





As per the order, no unreserved ticket for Maharashtra should be issued on trains plying from these six states.

As some passengers will not carry RT-PCR reports, local government authorities in the state have been asked to set up antigen test facilities at railway stations in the state. All passengers without symptoms will have to undergo fifteen days of home quarantine and those with symptoms or positive result will be sent to institutional quarantine facilities.

The state government has asked the railway ministry to provide thermal scanners at all exits in stations and strictly enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in trains.