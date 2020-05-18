Govt may consider expanding Jan Aushadhi pathology centres to block level

As India plans to ramp up efforts in the war on Covid-19 by boosting its health infrastructure, the old plan of having pathology laboratories attached to Jan Aushadhi outlets (that dispense affordable and generic medicines) is likely to be revived.

The finance minister on Sunday said that expenditure on healthcare infrastructure was to rise and the plan was to have a district and block level public pathology labs. A senior government official said that one of the ideas that is being considered for this is to come up with government pathology labs attached to Jan Aushadhi centers. "There was a plan to set up thousands of pathology labs under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) or Jan Aushadhi centers. This is being looked at again. Also, these new labs may come up through the public private partnership (PPP) model," the official said.

Meanwhile, private diagnostic players, who are reeling under slowdown in business in the lockdown, say that PPPs are good option, but come with riders.





ALSO READ: Gold up 1.7% in Mumbai as north India opens up its jewellery stores

With the Covid-19 pandemic, India has been working on ramping up its diagnostic testing capacity. However, ironically, the diagnostic business overall has seen a huge slump. Metropolis Healthcare, for example, has over 3000 collection centers shut now as they have no footfall. "These are usually managed by franchises, and they have not been able to keep most of them open. The business is down to about 20 per cent of what we used to do in pre-Covid19 times," said Sushil Shah, chairman of Metropolis Healthcare. Most of this business is due to Covid19 testing.

Similarly, Thyrocare Technologies, which is also conducting Covid19 tests, said that their non-Covi19 volumes were down to about 1 per cent of usual volumes. "Non-Covi19 business plummeted to one per cent within the first three days of lockdown," said A Velumani, chairman of Thyrocare.

These companies, however, are expecting the business to crawl back now with the lockdown curbs easing. "We expect some footfall to return in the next two to three months and it would get better in the subsequent quarter. But, with a pandemic, it is anybody's guess now," said the CEO of a Delhi based Diagnostic chain.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates: India recovery rate improves to 38.29%, says govt

Therefore, the PPP to have block level diagnostic centers can be a good business opportunity for private players. However, most sounded wary. "Scaling up to have pathology centers at the block level is not a tall task. However, most players are wary of government business as the payments are usually delayed and in the tender process the contract goes to the lowest bidder," said a Mumbai based chain owner.