Govt must give details of evacuation process from Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi

As India stepped up the evacuation process from Ukraine, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that the government share the details of the evacuation plan.
"To avert further tragedy, GOI must share: How many students have been evacuated. How many are still stranded in Ukraine. Region-wise detailed evacuation plan. We owe a clear strategy & communication to the families involved," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar updated about the 'Operation Ganga' developments. "Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine," he said.
Naveen Gyangoudar, an Indian student, was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.
Naveen hailed from Haveri in Karnataka, and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia. Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last four years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.
