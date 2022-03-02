India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM

Prime Minister on Wednesday said could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power.

Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, Modi said the government would not spare any effort in bring home Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Taking a jibe at rivals, the prime minister said those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' can not make the country strong.

We're making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in #Ukraine under Operation Ganga. 1000s of citizens brought back to India. To accelerate this mission, India has sent its 4 ministers there, will leave no stone unturned for the safe passage of Indians: PM Modi in Robertsganj, UP pic.twitter.com/PCYhMhUuEH — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2022

Sonbhadra district will go to polls in the last phase on March 7.

