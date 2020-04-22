Govt 'no tolerance' for attacks on coronavirus medics, proposes tough law

JUST IN
A month on, MP expands Cabinet amid criticism over Covid-19 crisis handling
Business Standard

There will be absolutely no tolerance to attacks on doctors and healthcare professionals, said Javadekar

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The ordinance will be implemented after the President signs it. Photo: ANI

The government will bring an ordinance to protect "medical fraternity" from attacks and harassment during the coronavirus outbreak, said a senior minister on Wednesday.

"While people across the nation salute the health workers and those in the field helping battle COVID-19, but there are few who are attacking them, thinking they are spreading the virus. There will be absolutely no tolerance to attacks on doctors and healthcare professionals," said environment minister Prakash Javadekar said after a cabinet meeting in Delhi.

The ordinance, which amends a more than 100-year old law, says an attack would be punished by a minimum imprisonment of 5 months and a maximum of 5 years. An attack will be investigated will in 30 days and a court decision will be ensured in a year.

"In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from six months to seven years. They (accused) can be penalised from Rs one lakh to Rs 5 lakh,” said Javadekar

The ordinance will be implemented after the President signs it.
First Published: Wed, April 22 2020. 00:51 IST

