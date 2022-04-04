Govt notifies FY22 income tax returns form for trusts, political parties

-
ALSO READ
Income-tax return and types of ITR forms
Despite teething issues, e-filing process largely smooth: CBDT spokesperson
Changes in Income Tax return filing that you must know before setting out
Deadline to file corporate income-tax returns, audit extended
Taxpayers can access new annual IT info statement on e-filing portal
-
The government has notified income tax returns form to be filled by trusts, charitable organisations and political parties for 2021-22 fiscal, in which assessees will be required to specify additional details of registration under any law other than the I-T Act.
A new field is added in the ITR-7 form, seeking whether the political party is registered under section 29A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, along with the registration number and date of registration.
Nangia Andersen LLP Director Neha Malhotra said additional disclosure requirements in ITR-7 are mostly quantitative in nature and are welcomed as this would result in more comprehensive and transparent reporting, leading to reduced instances of scrutiny cases.
Further, in ITR-7 political parties will have to give details of voluntary contributions under different categories received by them during the fiscal, Malhotra said.
Domestic and foreign contributions for corpus fund donations have now been further bifurcated under two heads -- corpus representing donations for the renovation or repair and other corpus funds.
Further, the form requires additional information on dividend income, dividend income of FII and dividend income chargeable at DTAA (double taxation avoidance agreement) rates.
Malhotra said this notification will provide enough time for assessees to understand and collate the information required to be disclosed.
"This also ensures that tax authorities have enough time to develop a utility for the ITR forms, ensuring no last-minute glitches," she added.
ITR-7 is filed by charitable/ religious trust, political party, scientific research association, Newsagency Association or institution, fund or institution or university or other educational institution or any hospital or other medical institution and university and college.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU