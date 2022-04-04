Delhi: SDMC asks officials to ensure closure of meat shops during Navaratri

South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival that is being observed from April 2 to April 11.

In a letter written today by the Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Mukkesh Suryaan, it read, "Keeping in view the sentiments and feelings of the general public necessary directions may be issued to the officers concerned to take necessary action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival extending from April 2, 2022, to April 11, 2022."

South Delhi Municipal Corporation notified that during the auspicious period of Navaratri, devotees to Goddess Durga observe fast for nine days with a strict vegetarian diet and abstain from the use of non-vegetarian food items, alcohol and also certain spices. The area in the city is also coloured in consonance with the festival, the official statement read.

"During Navaratri days, people visit temples to pay their respect to the Goddess and to seek blessings for themselves and their families. In these days, people forgo even use of onion and garlic in their diets and the sight of meat being sold in open or near temples makes them uncomfortable. Their religious belief and sentiments are also affected when they come across meat shops or when they have to bear with the foul smell of the meat on their way to offer their daily prayers to the Goddess. Moreover, some meat shops dump waste in gutters or beside the road, which the stray dogs feed on," the letter read.

Suryaan added that it is not only unhygienic but also an appalling sight for passersby. "Such events can be restricted if the meat shops are closed down during the period of the Navaratri festival in the area under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the closing of meat shops near temples is also necessary to maintain the cleanliness in and around temples.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)