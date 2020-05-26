Govt open sources Aarogya Setu, announces bounty for finding security flaws

Giving in to a long standing demand of the developer and larger community, the Indian government on Tuesday said it was open sourcing its Covid-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu.

The source code for the Android version of the application will be available for review and collaboration at https://github.com/nic-delhi/AarogyaSetu_Android.git. The iOS version of the application will be released as open source within the next two weeks and the server code will be released subsequently.

Almost 98 per cent of Aarogya Setu users are on Android platform. The app had over 11.4 crore users as of Tuesday, maintaining Aarogya Setu's status as the most downloaded Covid-19 contact tracing app in the world.

Open sourcing an app means people can look at the code and suggest improvements or issues, and also use the code under a license to develop similar products. India has an Open Source Policy in place since 2015.

The source code of any government application, according to the policy, shall be available for the community / adopter / end-user to study and modify the software and to redistribute copies of either the original or modified software, and would be “free from royalty”.

Welcoming the move, Mishi Choudhary, technology lawyer and founder of legal services firm Software Freedom Law Centre said, "The Government of India has an amazing Policy on adoption of Open Source software that encourages formal adoption and use of open source software in Government organizations. Aarogya Setu should always have been open source, right from the get go and everything developed by Government of India should always be open source as that's tax payers money.

We will be verifying that all code is open source and global best practices are followed... Work to ensure that the app doesn't mutate into any other vehicle that plays with sensitive information of such a large population should continue."

The government has also reached out to the larger developer community to help identify any vulnerabilities or code improvement in order to make Aarogya Setu more robust and secure. "Towards this objective, Government has also launched a Bug Bounty Programme with a goal to partner with security researchers and Indian developer community to test the security effectiveness of Aarogya Setu and also to improve or enhance its security and build user’s trust," said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday.

The bug bounty programme will be open to Indian and foreign nationals, but only Indians will be eligible for rewards offered under the scheme. Someone pointing out a security vulnerability in the app source code would be eligible for a reward of up to Rs 3 lakh, and and up to Rs 1 lakh for pointing out a suggestion or improvement in the source code.

Bug bounties are monetary rewards offered by technology companies and governments to geeks who spot bugs, errors and security flaws before malicious hackers or cyber criminals spot them.

The government of Singapore was the first to open source its Bluetooth contact tracing app TraceTogether as a generic codebase called OpenTrace in April. It also published the BlueTrace protocol, which both OpenTrace and TraceTogether are built on.

Explaining the working of TraceTogether, the product lead of the app Jason Bay wrote in a blog in April: "We use TraceTogether to supplement contact tracing — not replace it. One thing that sets TraceTogether apart from most private efforts to build a Bluetooth contact tracer, is that we have been working closely with the public health authorities from day 1."

