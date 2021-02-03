Govt places second purchase order with SII for 10 mn doses of Covid vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Serum Institute puts India trials of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on hold
Vaccine transport from Serum Institute to start on Jan 11 or 12: Report
We are researching two candidates for Covid vaccines: Serum Institute CEO
Panel clears Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute: Reports
Serum Institute to provide Covid vaccine to 92 countries at Rs 250 a dose
-
The Centre on Wednesday placed a second purchase order with the Serum Institute of India for the supply of one crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield', each costing Rs 210, including GST, sources said.
The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, on behalf of the Union health ministry issued the supply order in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune.
The government had on January 11 placed an order for 1.1 crore doses of Covishield at a cost of Rs 231 crore, which has now risen to Rs 441 crore with the second order placed on Wednesday, a source said.
The government had on January 11 also committed to buy from the Serum Institute 4.5 crore doses of the vaccine, in addition to the first order of 1.1 crore doses.
India has approved two COVID-19 vaccines--Covishield manufactured by SII and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech--for restricted emergency use in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU