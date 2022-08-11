Govt re-nominates four independent directors on central board of RBI

-
The central government has re-nominated Satish Kashinath Marathe, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, and Sachin Chaturvedi as part-time, non-official directors on the central board of the Reserve Bank of India.
The re-nominations of Gurumurthy and Marathe are for a further period of four years with effect from Thursday or until further orders, the RBI said on its website.
Iyer and Chaturvedi have been re-nominated for a period of four years after the completion of their present tenures on September 18, 2022, the RBI said.
The Centre has also re-appointed Iyer and Chaturvedi as members of the Northern Local Board and the Eastern Local Board, respectively, of the RBI for a period of four years after completion of their present tenures on September 18.
In June, the government nominated Mahindra & Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra, TVS Motors Chairperson Venu Srinivasan, Zydus Lifesciences’ Chairman Pankaj Patel, and Ravindra Dholakia, a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee, as part-time non-official directors on the central board of the RBI.
RBI board members do not engage themselves in monetary policy matters, but provide a broader vision for the central bank.
First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 21:11 IST