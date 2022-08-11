JUST IN
Govt re-nominates four independent directors on central board of RBI
Cattle smuggling case: TMC's Anubrata remanded in CBI custody for 10 days
Africa CDC in 'advanced' talks to obtain monkeypox vaccines: Official
Maharashtra: I-T Dept seizes Rs 56-cr cash, Rs 14-cr jewellery during raids
Yogi speaks to ailing Comedian Raju Srivastava's wife, assures all help
4,454 people hold plank at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's event
UP Court rejects Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in Noida woman assault case
Top headlines: ICICI Bank m-cap hits Rs 6 trn; Dhankhar takes oath as VP
Wife says Shrikant Tyagi attended BJP events but abandoned by party now
Freebies against democracy but legislation against them not advisable: SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Cattle smuggling case: TMC's Anubrata remanded in CBI custody for 10 days
Business Standard

Govt re-nominates four independent directors on central board of RBI

S Marathe, S Gurumurthy, R Iyer, and S Chaturvedi re-nominated to RBI central board

Topics
RBI

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The central government has re-nominated Satish Kashinath Marathe, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, and Sachin Chaturvedi as part-time, non-official directors on the central board of the Reserve Bank of India.

The re-nominations of Gurumurthy and Marathe are for a further period of four years with effect from Thursday or until further orders, the RBI said on its website.

Iyer and Chaturvedi have been re-nominated for a period of four years after the completion of their present tenures on September 18, 2022, the RBI said.

The Centre has also re-appointed Iyer and Chaturvedi as members of the Northern Local Board and the Eastern Local Board, respectively, of the RBI for a period of four years after completion of their present tenures on September 18.

In June, the government nominated Mahindra & Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra, TVS Motors Chairperson Venu Srinivasan, Zydus Lifesciences’ Chairman Pankaj Patel, and Ravindra Dholakia, a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee, as part-time non-official directors on the central board of the RBI.

RBI board members do not engage themselves in monetary policy matters, but provide a broader vision for the central bank.

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 21:11 IST

`
.