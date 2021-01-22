Govt running rapid assessment system for feedback on Covid-19 vaccination

The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Friday said the government is using a rapid assessment system developed by it for the feedback on COVID vaccination.

The government has already sent out around 6.2 lakh SMSes using 'Rapid Assessment System (RAS) to all those who have been vaccinated in a short span of four days.

"This initiative to utilize RAS platform is aimed at improving the vaccination experience for citizens while ensuring that all norms are being followed during the vaccination process at all vaccination centres. This feedback system will help the Government to make the vaccination process more citizen-friendly," the ministry said in a statement.

The SMS sent with ID AX-GOVRAS asks citizens if social distancing was maintained at the vaccination site, whether the vaccine was given properly and information about adverse effects of immunisation was provided or not etc.

"The registered mobile numbers and names of those vaccinated on a day are sent to the RAS system by Co-WIN platform at midnight. RAS system prepares a unique URL for feedback questions and sends personalised SMSes to all beneficiaries of that day. SMS contains the name of the person, dose (first/ second), and a unique URL," the statement said.

In case the user does not send feedback through SMS within 24 hours, a call is made on the registered number from 1921 for the assessment.

