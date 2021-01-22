Coronavirus: What we know so far about India's vaccination drive

India reached the 1-million mark in Covid vaccinations within six days of the exercise. Government stepped up measures to encourage people to take the jab and tackle vaccine hesitancy byupdating the CoWIN application to roping in health experts with vaccine safety messages. Sources said the government may also sign up celebrities to drive home the message of vaccine safety.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries and vaccinators in Varanasi via videoconference to share their first-hand experience. Vaccination against Covid-19 will lead to people not transmitting the disease and its eradication in some time, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday as he unveiled IEC posters to address the emerging issue of vaccine hesitancy in some sections of the population.

Listen to the podcast to know more