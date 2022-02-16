Govt's new rules for kids on two-wheelers: safety belt, helmet, 40 km/h max

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways today notified new safety rules for carrying children aged between nine months and four years. As per the new regulations, children are required to wear a crash helmet and a safety harness.

The new rules also impose a speed limit of 40 kilometres/hour on with children as pillion riders.

The Motor Vehicles Act has been amended to introduce these rules, which will come into force a year from now.

Safety harnesses will be worn both, by the rider and the pillion, allowing for children to be securely attached to the rider.

According to the new rules, safety harnesses need to be lightweight, durable, made from nylon, with the capacity to hold weight up to 30 kgs, the notification said.

Children will also be required to wear standard two-wheeler safety helmets or bicycle helmets while riding pillion.

In October 2021, the ministry had proposed to change the motor vehicle rules to bring in new safety measures for carrying children.