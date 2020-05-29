JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Don't open state borders, relax borrowing limits: Chhattisgarh CM to Shah
Business Standard

Govt's silence on border standoff with China fuelling speculations: Rahul

"The Government's silence about the border situation with China is fuelling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis," he said on Twitter

Topics
India China border row | Rahul Gandhi

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Rahul gandhi
"The government of India must come clean and tell India exactly what's happening," Rahul Gandhi said

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the government to come clean on the border standoff with China and tell the country what exactly is happening as its silence is fuelling speculation and uncertainty.

"The Government's silence about the border situation with China is fuelling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis," he said on Twitter.

"The government of India must come clean and tell India exactly what's happening," Gandhi added.


There was a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the border in Ladakh early this month.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders.
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 13:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU