Govt sets up team to coordinate probe against three Gandhi family trusts

An inter-ministerial team has been set up by the government to coordinate probe into the alleged violation of various laws like money laundering and foreign contributions by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Foundation (RGF).

A Home Ministry spokesperson said a special director in the Enforcement Directorate will head the team.





"MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Foundation, Charitable Trust & Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.