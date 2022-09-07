'Govt to invite bids for battery storage, green hydrogen, ammonia projects'

-
The government will invite bids for battery storage projects from players looking to invest in the renewable energy sector, Union Minister RK Singh said on Wednesday.
Bids will also be invited for green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, the power, new and renewable energy minister said at 'India Ideas Summit' organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) here.
Singh also informed that the bid for 1,000 MW storage project invited by the government earlier has been finalised.
"The bids which I got...(are) quite expensive. The only way to bring down the prices of solar is to start manufacturing here. That is what we are going to do...," he said.
The minister further said the next round of bids will be under the PLI scheme for grid level only because of the requirement for storage.
Other bids in the offing are of green hydrogen and green ammonia, Singh said.
The minister, however, did not share any details of the bids it is planning to invite.
Wed, September 07 2022. 20:20 IST