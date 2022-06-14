Recruit 1 mn people in 'mission mode' in 1.5 yrs: PM Modi tells ministries

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries, and instructed that recruitment of 1 million people in “mission mode" in the next 1.5 years, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet on Tuesday.
PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022
The unemployment rate in urban India for those aged 15 years and above slipped to 8.7 per cent in October-December 2021 from 10.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter, showed a Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report by the National Statistical Office.
Joblessness was high in October-December in 2020, mainly due to the staggering impact of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the country imposed to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
IN A TWEET, thanking PM Modi, BJP MP Varun Gandhi said that along with creating new jobs, the government would have to make meaningful efforts to fill up more than 10 million 'sanctioned but vacant' posts.
" To fulfil the promise of providing 20 million jobs every year, steps will have to be taken at a faster pace," he added.
बेरोजगार युवाओं की पीड़ा एवं मर्म समझने के लिए धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री जी।— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 14, 2022
नए रोजगार का सृजन करने के साथ साथ हमें 1 करोड़ से अधिक ‘स्वीकृत परंतु रिक्त’ पदों को भरने हेतु सार्थक प्रयास करना होगा।
हर वर्ष 2 करोड़ रोजगार देने का संकल्प पूरा करने के लिए और तेज गति से कदम बढ़ाने होंगे। https://t.co/VVhAC0i63O
Opposition parties like the Congress have been attacking the government over the issue of rising prices and unemployment. They have also flagged the high number of vacancies in different government organisations.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "Inflation and unemployment are making new records day by day under the directionless and failed governance of the Central government. With wholesale inflation registering 15.08% in April, the inflation in the country has reached the highest level in 24 years".
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence is likely to approve the ambitious Tour of Duty scheme this week as extensive deliberations among three service chiefs for over two years have concluded. The scheme has been proposed to generate increased employment opportunities, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that 40 per cent of the personnel are recruited through this medium.
