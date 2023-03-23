Govt to set up Siddha college-cum-hospital in Puducherry: CM Rangasamy

Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday said a Siddha college-cum-hospital would be established in the Union Territory soon.

Replying to a question tabled by Independent MLA G Nehru in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the college-cum-hospital would come up at a cost of Rs 50 crore on a land covering an extent of five acres.

Besides, Rangasamy said the government has drawn up plans to increase bed facilities and strengthen other infrastructure to meet the requirements of people thronging the outpatient department (OPD) wing in the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

The government had already proposed to procure medicines for which Rs 20 crore had been set aside, he further said. The casualty department in the general hospital would have an additional block to accommodate the growing number of incoming patients in the OPD wing.

The Chief Minister added that a CT scanner and an MRI scanner would be purchased and installed in the hospital soon.

