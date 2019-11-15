Govt trying to revive 10 rivers in UP: CM Adityanath to NITI Aayog

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister told that his government is reviving at least ten rivers in the state.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Friday and explained to him the development work the state government is doing to tackle the water crisis, a government spokesman said.

The revival work is being carried out through various schemes involving the public like the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), he said.

According to the spokesman, Adityanath said that old wells and ponds are being revived, especially in the Bundelkhand region, to combat the water crisis. These apart, rain harvesting has been made compulsory in the state.

The Chief Minister also informed the Vice Chairman about eight districts in the state where there was sufficient space for development, he said, adding that Adityanath also discussed the tourism opportunities in Sarnath and stressed the need to invest in the tourism industry.

Following a shortage of doctors and medical amenities in the rural areas, the UP government has sent a proposal for 14 new medical colleges in the state and emphasised on at least one such college between two districts, the spokesman said.