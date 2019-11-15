JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi HC denies bail to Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case
Business Standard

Economy doing fine, people getting married, airports full: Minister

"Every three years there is fall in demand in economy. It is a cycle. Then the economy picks up also," he added

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union minister Suresh Angadi
Union minister Suresh Angadi

Union minister Suresh Angadi on Friday dismissed the opposition's criticism over the state of economy, asserting that "airports and trains are full and people are getting married" and this indicates that the country's economy is "doing fine".

Noting that the economy slows down every three years but it will pick up soon, the Minister of State for Railways said "some people" are trying to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Airports are full, trains are full, people are getting married. Some people are doing this for nothing else but to malign the image of Narendra Modi," Angadi told reporters during an inspection of the soon to be commissioned Tunda Khurja eastern dedicated freight corridor.

"Every three years there is fall in demand in economy. It is a cycle. Then the economy picks up also," he added.

Opposition parties including the Congress have been criticising the government over the state of the economy and plans to raise the issue in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.
First Published: Fri, November 15 2019. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU