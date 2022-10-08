JUST IN
DU admissions: B Com at Ramjas, KMC most popular course among aspirants
PM Narendra Modi greets air warriors and their families on Air Force Day
No one has told us not to buy oil from Russia, says Hardeep Singh Puri
10 dead, 24 injured after bus hits truck, catches fire in Maharashtra
Chandrayaan-2 spectrometer maps abundance of sodium on moon for 1st time
LIVE news updates: India logs 2,797 new Covid cases, toll climbs to 528,778
Confident India will navigate through OPEC+ production cut: Hardeep Puri
Top headlines: RBI unveils digital rupee features, HUL price cuts, and more
NCERT stalls National Talent Search Examination scheme till further order
President Murmu on 2-day visit to Chandigarh from Saturday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi Excise Policy scam: ED seizes Rs 1 cr from businessman's house
Business Standard

Grand carnival to showcase idols of top 95 Durga Pujas in Kolkata today

Idols of the top 95 Durga Pujas in Kolkata will be showcased at a grand carnival in the heart of the city on Saturday afternoon.

Topics
Kolkata | Durga Puja

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Durga Puja festival
People visit a community Durga Puja pandal during the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

Idols of the top 95 Durga Pujas in Kolkata will be showcased at a grand carnival in the heart of the city on Saturday afternoon.

The community puja committees will take part in a colourful parade on Red Road, showcasing the brilliant craftsmanship which was on display during the five-day festival before an audience led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, representatives of UNESCO, diplomats of different countries and others.

UNESCO has accorded Intangible Heritage status to the city's Kolkata Durga puja.

The carnival which will start at 4.30 pm will be bigger and better this year, officials said.

The carnival in Kolkata is being organised annually since 2016, except for the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such carnivals were organised in every district of the state this year to mark the UNESCO honour.

However, no such programme was held in Jalpaiguri as the district mourned the deaths of eight people who were swept away by a flash flood in the Mal river during immersion of idols on Bijaya Dashami.

Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Hatibagan Sarbojonin, Nabin Pally, Kashi Bose Lane, Thakurpukur SB Park, Chetla Agrani and Bhowanipore 75 Pally are some of the puja committees that will take part in the carnival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kolkata

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 11:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU