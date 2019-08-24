'Great leader, true gentleman': Politics, business bigwigs remember Jaitley

“Jaitley was full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma; I have lost a valued friend... [HE HAD] impeccable knowledge about Constitution" — Prime Minister Narendra Modi
“A mentor to many of us, a guide and a moral support and strength. Have learnt so much from him. A fine large-hearted person Always ready to help anyone/everyone” — Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
“He was a leader with deep intellect and knowledge, and a voice of reason. He will be dearly missed. My prayers with his family, friends and admirers” — Former prime minister Manmohan Singh
“He had a very personal touch in his dealings, something that attracted people even from the other side of the political spectrum to seek his counsel” — Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Mittal
"He was a tall parliamentarian, astute lawyer, great leader, true gentleman and above all wonderful human being” — Chairman & MD, HUL, Sanjiv Mehta
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU