Business Standard

'Great leader, true gentleman': Politics, business bigwigs remember Jaitley

He was a tall parliamentarian, astute lawyer, great leader, true gentleman and above all wonderful human being, said Sanjiv Mehta

Business Standard 

Arun Jaitley

Narendra Modi

“Jaitley was full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma; I have lost a valued friend... [HE HAD] impeccable knowledge about Constitution" — Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Nirmala Sitharaman

“A mentor to many of us, a guide and a moral support and strength. Have learnt so much from him. A fine large-hearted person Always ready to help anyone/everyone” — Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Manmohan Singh

“He was a leader with deep intellect and knowledge, and a voice of reason. He will be dearly missed. My prayers with his family, friends and admirers” — Former prime minister Manmohan Singh

Sunil Mittal

“He had a very personal touch in his dealings, something that attracted people even from the other side of the political spectrum to seek his counsel” — Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Mittal

Sanjiv Mehta

"He was a tall parliamentarian, astute lawyer, great leader, true gentleman and above all wonderful human being” — Chairman & MD, HUL, Sanjiv Mehta
First Published: Sat, August 24 2019. 22:52 IST

