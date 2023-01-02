Grenade attack on CRPF vehicle in Srinagar misses target, injures civilian

-
ALSO READ
Hearing on maintainability of suit in Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute on Aug 8
More than 40% of Ram temple construction work complete in Ayodhya
Rains, landslides force closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road
Plea filed in Mathura court for removal of mosque on temple land claims
Kashmir gets 'Azadi' from Pakistan sponsored separatists, eccentric leaders
-
A grenade was hurled targeting a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Srinagar on Sunday night.
The incident occurred at MK Chowk in Srinagar. However, the grenade missed the target and caused injury to a local boy.
"There was an attempt to throw a grenade on a CRPF vehicle in a crowded area of MK Chowk, Srinagar. it missed the target and caused a minor splinter injury to one local boy. Operations were launched in the area to nab the culprit," said Srinagar Police.
Further details awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 08:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU