My head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on 20-year-old girl's death in Kanjhawla
Business Standard

Grenade attack on CRPF vehicle in Srinagar misses target, injures civilian

Topics
CRPF  | Srinagar | Jammu and Kashmir

ANI  General News 

A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI
Representative Image

The incident occurred at MK Chowk in Srinagar. However, the grenade missed the target and caused injury to a local boy.

"There was an attempt to throw a grenade on a CRPF vehicle in a crowded area of MK Chowk, Srinagar. it missed the target and caused a minor splinter injury to one local boy. Operations were launched in the area to nab the culprit," said Srinagar Police.

Further details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 08:50 IST

