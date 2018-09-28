GST Council to form 7-member GoM to advice on Kerala's calamity cess demand

-
GST Council, the highest decision-making body of the Goods and Services Tax regime, Friday decided to set up a seven-member Group of Ministers to suggest on cess demand for Kerala flood rehabilitation.
Briefing reporters after the 30th meeting of the GST Council, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the panel discussed the proposal from Kerala to levy Calamity Tax, a special tax or cess to raise additional resources aimed at meeting the cost of reconstruction in Kerala in the aftermath of floods.
Since this would set a precedence, a GoM was formed to give suggestions, he said.
The Council also reviewed revenue trends and deficit of states, he said, adding state deficit this year is 13 per cent and may reduce further as consumption picks up.
GST collections in many North-east states is above expectation.
