Infosys to design new GST returns forms, rollout in 4-6 months: Sushil Modi

The Network (GSTN) has directed its software vendor to design new forms for filing returns by traders, said its Group of Ministers Chairman on Saturday.

"We have directed to design the new forms as suggested by the to simplify filing returns by traders on the network," Modi told reporters here after the 10th meeting of the GoM, held here to review the working of the network.

"We plan to roll out the new simplified form in the next 4-6 months for the benefit of dealers or traders paying the indirect tax through the network," said Modi, who is also Bihar Deputy Chief Minister.

The GoM has identified 18 companies across the country to develop a uniform accounting software for the smaller taxpayers.

"The new software will be given to all small traders to ensure uniformity in filing GST returns," said Modi.

As decided by the GST Council, e-commerce firms will pay Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) with effect from October 1.



ALSO READ: Ministerial panel to take stock of GSTN, new software for returns tomorrow

The Union government on September 13 notified October 1 for implementing the TDS and TCS provisions under section 52 of the Central GST (CGST) Act.

The e-commerce companies have to deduct TDS up to 1 per cent state GST and 1 per cent central GST on intra-state supplies of over Rs 250,000.

In the case of inter-state supplies of over Rs 250,000, the TDS will be 2 per cent of the integrated (state and central) GST.

The Council had earlier deferred implementing the TDS and TCS after e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra expressed concerned on compliance burden.



Claiming that GST revenue was improving after the procedures and rules were reformed, Modi said revenue deficit of states had declined to 13 per cent from 17 per cent earlier.

"We are hoping the combined revenue will soon touch Rs 1.3 trillion per month with greater compliance by all the stakeholders," reiterated Modi.

The data and business intelligence by the network is helping the Council to track tax evasions and warn dealers filing fake invoices.