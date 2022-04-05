GST for Covid-19 medicines pegged at 5%, says Pankaj Chaudhary

Covid-19 medicines and instruments are being sold at a Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of five per cent while other medicines are sold at a rate between five and 12 per cent ever since the pandemic started, union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the on Monday.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic started, a decision was made for sale of all medicines at the rate between 5 and 12 per cent and the rate for Covid-19 related medicines and instruments has been reduced to five per cent,” he said during the Question Hour.

Chaudhary also said that 66 per cent of government-sponsored health insurance schemes in the country are being run by the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)