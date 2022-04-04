Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill gets Lok Sabha approval

-
ALSO READ
International Criminal Court to launch probe into Ukraine's situation
Centre tables Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in Lok Sabha
ICC says started investigation into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine
Oppn leaders hold protest in Parliament complex over suspension of RS MPs
Parliamentary Delegation from Austria to witness Lok Sabha proceedings
-
Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to take measurements of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.
The bill was passed by a voice vote after Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the opposition which claimed that the draft law was draconian.
The bill replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.
Shah said the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals.
"There should be no apprehension," he added.
"Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques. We have to try to take criminal justice system to the next era," Shah said.
Meanwhile, Opposition members on Monday termed the provisions of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill as “draconian” and demanded that it be referred to a Parliamentary standing committee to ensure stronger safeguards to prevent its misuse.
During a discussion on the Bill in the Lok Sabha, members voiced concern over the broad provisions in the draft legislation that empowered a head constable of a police station or a head warden of a jail to take “measurements” of convicts as well as those in preventive detention.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU