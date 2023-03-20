Gudi Padva, Ugadi, Chaitra Sukhladi 2023: Everything you need to know

People in Maharashtra and Goa celebrate the new year festival as “Gudi Padwa”, while those in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka people observe the day as “Ugadi”. In some parts of the nation, it is also known as “Chaitra Sukhladi.”

The first day of the New Year in the Hindu traditional calendar is Chaitra Sukladi/Navratri, also known as Ugadi or Gudi Padwa. The beginning of the new moon denotes this day, each year in April or March. People dedicate this day to Lord Brahma and take an oil bath and go to a temple.

This year, Chaitra Sukladi 2023 will be observed on March 22. The new year also signifies the beginning of the harvest season. Every state in India has its own customs, but many people start their day by going on pilgrimage to pray for specific things.

Chaitra Sukhladi 2023: Importance

In Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, the Hindu Lunar New Year, also known as Ugadi and is celebrated with a great deal of happiness. Rangolis, or kolamulus are colourful designs drawn on the floor to mark the occasion. Torana, or mango leaves, are frequently used to decorate doors. Gifts are exchanged, and some individuals believe the day is auspicious for engaging in charitable work.

After a special bath, oil therapy is performed on everyone. A special meal called pachadi is cooked and shared among families on this occasion. This is unquestionably the day of good food, with a feast of sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and spicy food brought together.

Hindu temples do a great deal of charity while celebratimg new year's day. In India, the day has several names but in Maharashtra, it is referred to as Gudi Padwa and Yugadi. For Hindus, this day is characterised by prayers, ceremonies, and honouring and cleansing of one's own body. During the holiday, homes are very well cleaned on priority. A well-known custom involves drawing floral patterns on cow dung at the entrance of the house.

There will be ceremonies, food, decorations, and more on this day. For Hindus, this day is vital because it proves the religion's legitimacy. Throughout the year, people eagerly wait, and when it does arrive, everyone is delighted.

Chaitra Sukhladi 2023: Celebration

All those who celebrate this festival like to clean their homes, buy new dresses, and hang torans of crude mango leaves. Getting bamboo dolls of mango and neem leaves ready, and draping them at the entry of their homes is a Marathi custom. In the early morning hours, many people also start by taking a bath and styling their hair with oil. People gather in the evening to listen to panchangam, the Hindu equivalent of horoscopes, as the festivities come to a close.

To celebrate Ugadi, friends and family prepare and consume a dish made of six ingredients, each of which represents a different emotion. The components are as follows:

• The neem buds and flowers are a symbol of sadness.

• Jaggery, which represents enjoyment.

• Chilli, which is green and stands for rage;

• Fear is represented by salt;

• tamarind, which is demeaning; and Unripe Mango, which symbolises surprise.

• Ghee, milk, or coconut milk are used as toppings on the gramme and jaggery paste-filled roti that is used to prepare the meal.