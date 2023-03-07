Guj govt announces Rs 330 crore to transport and store potatoes, onions

The on Tuesday announced a Rs 330-crore package for onion and potato cultivators for transportation and storage amid a drop in rates.

State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel told the Assembly that Gujarat is likely to produce seven lakh tonne of red onions in 2023.

"Marketing yards in the Saurashtra region are likely to receive 3.50 lakh tonne produce for sale, for which the government will provide an assistance of Rs 70 crore by providing an additional Rs 2 per kg for sale through Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC). Onion farmers will get an assistance of Rs 20 crore for transportation (of the produce) to other states and abroad," he said.

The government has also decided to provide financial aid of Rs 240 crore to potato growers affected by a fall in prices due to high production, the minister said.

This aid will be provided in the form of storage and transportation cost for the sale of potatoes in other states and outside the country.

(Of the Rs 240 crore), an initial estimated amount of Rs 20 crore will be provided towards the transportation assistance, the minister said.

Farmers will also get financial aid for storing potatoes in cold storage. An amount of Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for the storage of potatoes between February 1 and March 31 this year. The government will also provide assistance of Re 1 per kg to farmers selling potatoes in marketing yards. For this, Rs 20 crore has been set aside, he added.

