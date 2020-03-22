Gujarat announces 1,200-bed hospital to treat coronavirus patients

Apart from imposing of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across major cities, the Government has announced that a 1,200-bed in will be exclusively devoted to treating patients. The number of positive Covid-19 cases in jumped to 13 in three days with no casualties so far.

“We are keeping a 1,200-bed civil exclusively for patients. The existing patients undergoing other treatments will be shifted to the old campus of the civil hospital,” said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Infection control hospitals are also being set up at four locations — in Ahmedabad, Surat, and The state government has also added one more testing lab to its existing two laboratories with a capacity to test 200 samples in a day. Moreover, all intra-city and inter-city state transport bus services were suspended for a day.