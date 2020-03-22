JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus: Maharashtra working on plan to tackle economic challenges
Business Standard

Gujarat announces 1,200-bed hospital to treat coronavirus patients

Infection control hospitals are also being set up at four locations - in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara

BS Reporter 

coronavirus, Janta curfew
Infection control hospitals are also being set up at four locations — in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara | File photo

Apart from imposing Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across major cities, the Gujarat Government has announced that a 1,200-bed hospital in Ahmedabad will be exclusively devoted to treating coronavirus patients. The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Gujarat jumped to 13 in three days with no casualties so far.

“We are keeping a 1,200-bed Ahmedabad civil hospital exclusively for coronavirus patients. The existing patients undergoing other treatments will be shifted to the old campus of the civil hospital,” said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Infection control hospitals are also being set up at four locations — in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara. The state government has also added one more testing lab to its existing two laboratories with a capacity to test 200 samples in a day. Moreover, all intra-city and inter-city state transport bus services were suspended for a day.

Gujarat announces 1,200-bed hospital to treat coronavirus patients
First Published: Sun, March 22 2020. 22:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU