Gujarat announces 1,200-bed hospital to treat coronavirus patients

Apart from imposing Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across major cities, the Gujarat Government has announced that a 1,200-bed hospital in Ahmedabad will be exclusively devoted to treating coronavirus patients. The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Gujarat jumped to 13 in three days with no casualties so far.
“We are keeping a 1,200-bed Ahmedabad civil hospital exclusively for coronavirus patients. The existing patients undergoing other treatments will be shifted to the old campus of the civil hospital,” said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
Infection control hospitals are also being set up at four locations — in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara. The state government has also added one more testing lab to its existing two laboratories with a capacity to test 200 samples in a day. Moreover, all intra-city and inter-city state transport bus services were suspended for a day.
