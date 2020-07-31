Gujarat records 1,153 new Covid-19 cases; 23 die, 833 recover in a day

On the 11th straight day, over



1,000 persons were found positive for in Gujarat, taking the statewide tally beyond the 61,000-mark on Friday, while 23 more patients succumbed to the infection, the Health Department said.

With 1,153 new cases, second highest so far, emerging in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally went up to 61,438, s, said a release by the Health Department.

In the last 24 hours, 23 persons with the COVID-19 infection died across the state, taking the toll to 2,441, said the statement.

The release added that 833 persons also recovered and discharged from different hospitals in the state during the same period, taking the number of such cases to 44,907.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 61,438, new cases 1,153, deaths 2441, discharged 44,907, active cases 14,090, people tested so far 7,64,777.

