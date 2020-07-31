Andhra Pradesh reports 10,000 plus cases for 3rd day; tally reaches 140,000

on Friday



added 10,376 fresh cases of coronavirus, crossing the five digit mark for the third straight day as the overall tally mounted to 1,40,933.

The state reported another 68 deaths, resulting in the rise in overall toll to 1,349, a government bulletin said.

The infection positivity rate shot up to 7.22 per cent due to the abnormal spurt in the number of cases, particularly in the last three days when it added a whopping 30,636 cases.

It said 3,822 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am.

Overall, the state now has 75,720 active cases after 63,864 were cured, the bulletin added.

As per government data, the state completed 19,51,776 tests so far at the rate of 36,550 per million population.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)