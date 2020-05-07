Gujarat's standing summer crop at risk as state braces for locust attack

As if the Covid-19 pandemic was not enough, Gujarat is now bracing itself for a possible locust attack soon, that could impact its summer crops currently standing in the field.

The Gujarat government's agricultural department has received a warning on the same from the Locust Control Office (LCO) of Ministry of According to department officials, around 33 teams in Banaskantha, 15 in Patan and 10 in Mehsana districts have been formed to oversee the locust situation, apart from ensuring supply of pesticides.

Hailing from the borders of Pakistan, the locust swarm has already seen an entry into Rajasthan and is likely to go further towards northern parts of Gujarat such as Banaskantha and Patan, apart from parts of Punjab.

According to C K Patel, research scientist at Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University (SDAU) in Banaskantha, standing summer crops including millet, groundnut, sweet potato, water melon, green fodder and other fruits and vegetables could see an impact. Moreover the impact comes at a time when summer crop sowing has been around 110 per cent of what it was last year due to better availability of water in northern parts of Gujarat, said Patel.

Apparently the alert has been sounded for the next couple of days when the locust swarm could make an entry into Gujarat. Not only have teams been deployed but local villagers have also been asked to quickly inform the concerned authorities of any sightings of locust swarm.

Last year, the locust swarm attack in districts of Banaskantha, Patan and Mehsana that went on from June to at least December had seen huge impact on crops with the Gujarat government eventually compensating farmers to the tune of Rs 32 crore.

This year, however, the administration seems to be better prepared by keeping sufficient stock of pesticides in advance.

"Last year, for months the locust outbreak continued. But now officials and farmers alike are more experienced and are better prepared. While farmers know what is the typical life cycle of the swarm and whom to approach for help, we have readied a stock of pesticide since last year we had issues in procuring the same," said K L Meena, assistant director of LCO Palanpur.

There are two kinds of pesticides used to curb the locust menace. While malathion which is manufactured and supplied by Hindustan Insecticides Ltd is more effective, it also takes a toll on the crops. "Hence malathion is meant to be used in arid places where there are no standing crops and locust swarm are prevalent. On the other hand, to protect the crop while curbing the menace chlorpyrifos pesticide is used instead," Meena told Business Standard.

Preliminary investigation reveal that the locust swarm has developed in Pakistan and is in pink condition which means it is not yet a fully developed adult and, hence, less risky on the crop. "It is not that it may not damage the crop but it is still less risky than the mature adults since they cannot multiply by coupling and also damage crop less," Meena said.

However, authorities are not ruling out outbreak of the more mature and potent locust emerging from Iran, Sudan and other Gulf regions in Gujarat.