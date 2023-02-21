JUST IN
NHRC seeks response on steps taken to ensure dignity of dead from states
Delhi govt to engage with taxi industry players over bike taxi ban: IAMAI
WHO to set up mRNA vaccine hub in Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao
'Goa ki Baat' programme on 3rd Saturday of every month: CM Sawant
Sebi proposes change in governance norms to give more power to shareholders
Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah
Inbound travellers from G20 countries can now use UPI, says RBI
Indian American wins National Geographic's pictures of the year contest
Property tax to be imposed in municipal areas in J-K from April 1
Delhi govt to put vintage cars, motorcycles on display ahead of G20 Summit
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Truck operators returned to work in Himachal after sixty-eight days
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gulab Chand Kataria to be sworn in as Assam Governor on Wednesday

Kataria, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, succeeded professor Jagdish Mukhi, who demitted office on Sunday after completing his term

Topics
Assam | Governor appointment

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Newly appointed Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria being felicitated by BJP leaders, in Jaipur.
Newly appointed Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria being felicitated by BJP leaders, in Jaipur.

Assam Governor-designate Gulab Chand Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria were accorded a warm welcome by several cabinet ministers of the state on his arrival here.

Seventy-eight-year-old Kataria will be sworn in as the 31st governor of the state on Wednesday at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

State ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora, Ranjit Das, U G Brahma, Bimal Bora, along with Chief Secretary Pawan Kumar Barthakur, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah and BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita greeted Kataria at the airport.

He later drove to Raj Bhavan, where officers and staff made arrangements to welcome the new governor.

Kataria, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, succeeded professor Jagdish Mukhi, who demitted office on Sunday after completing his term.

Prior to his appointment as the governor, he had served as the home minister of Rajasthan and a leader of opposition in the state assembly there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 23:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU