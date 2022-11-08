Guru Nanak showed us the path of inclusive society, says VP Dhankhar

-
-
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday extended greetings on Guru Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, reminding people of the path of inclusive society shown by him.
Guru Nanak, the vice president said, showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society.
"May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind and peaceful world," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 10:43 IST
