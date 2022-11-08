JUST IN
Guru Nanak showed us the path of inclusive society, says VP Dhankhar
Business Standard

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday extended greetings on Guru Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, reminding people of the path of inclusive society shown by him

Topics
Guru Nanak Jayanti | Jagdeep Dhankar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor, West Bengal
Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday extended greetings on Guru Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, reminding people of the path of inclusive society shown by him.

Guru Nanak, the vice president said, showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society.

"May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind and peaceful world," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 10:43 IST

