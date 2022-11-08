JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

'May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society'

Topics
Narendra Modi | Guru Nanak Jayanti | Sikhs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of dedication of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, via video message on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.

"May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society," Modi said.

The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to celebrate the Sikh guru's 553rd birth anniversary. He said that inspired by the Guru's thoughts, the country was moving ahead with the spirit of welfare of 130 crore Indians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 10:09 IST

