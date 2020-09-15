JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

SC to organise workshop to create awareness during Covid-19 pandemic

Provenance matters: How proof of ownership weighs in on value of art
Business Standard

Gyms open after six months but the road to recovery looks painful

For months, gym owners in Delhi had been urging the Centre to allow them to resume business

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Lockdown

Dhruv Munjal  |  New Delhi 

Sunil Kumar Taank’s phone has been ringing incessantly since Sunday night. With gyms being allowed to open in Delhi, many of Taank’s students, all aspiring bodybuilders, and members of his Black’s Gym chain have been calling to ask what working out in the Covid era might look like.

He doesn’t mind all the queries; he’s just elated that gyms can operate again. For months, gym owners in Delhi had been urging the Centre to allow them to resume business. They got the green light on August 3, but the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, headed by Lieutenant ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 06:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU