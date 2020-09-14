Parliament's monsoon session begins; 27 MPs test positive for Covid

There was no question hour, no well for members to come streaming into, no place for placards and banners, no visitors in the galleries peering excitedly into the two houses to watch democracy at work and history being made. and were virtually unrecognisable, shrouded in plexiglass and an air of deep sorrow, as Parliament got down to work on the first day of the monsoon session.

The melancholy was underlined by obituary notices in both houses, which suspended work for an hour in memory of fallen comrades. These included former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Minister for Rural Development, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and sitting MP L Vasanthakumar (Kanniyakumari), sitting MPs Amar Singh, Beni Prasad Verma and MP Veerendra Kumar.

ALSO READ: Monsoon wind blowing for govt, with many Opposition top guns missing

Everything was different. The only time MPs stood was to remember those who had died. Points were made sitting, objections were recorded with MPs still seated. In the Lok Sabha, Adhir ranjan Choudhary pronounced that democracy had been ‘strangulated’ because the question hour had been scrapped – while being seated. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the opposition had been consulted and had concurred in that decision – whilst seated. This was one of the few occasions when those who had died protecting society from Covid-19 were paid tributes. Soldiers, who had died defending the borders, were also remembered, something that does not happen routinely.

Surreal experiences were to follow. New MPs took oath in the and those noticeably frail had to be assisted by helpers clad in white PPE suits and surgical rubber gloves, looking like figures from Star Wars. Shibu Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) gasped out his name, read out his oath punctuated by long shuddering breaths and was helped back to his seat by an assistant to an almost audible collective sigh of relief. In the Lok Sabha, Farooq Abdullah, 82, sat looking grim, upright and defiant, this being his first appearance in Parliament since August 2019 when he was put under house arrest.

Much was made of the ‘new normal’. No one was allowed into the Parliament House complex unless they could show they were Covid negative. Upon testing, 26 MPs were found to be Covid positive, making many fellow MPs extremely jittery. Huge gaps marked spaces between MPs, and those sitting in the first floor galleries had to speak extra loudly to be heard.

But bills were passed super-efficiently, although opposition MPs said it was early days yet. The Commission for Homoeopathy Bill and the Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill sailed through after minimal debate in the Lok Sabha, although members said more consultation should have been held. While defending the bills, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan defended the government's handling of the pandemic. "With our endeavour to manage Covid-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths to 3,328 cases and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," the minister said. No one contested this, in itself, a record of sorts.

ALSO READ: Look past the near-term pain in IRCTC for its monopoly in Railways





In the Rajya Sabha, in an attempt to lighten the mood, Chairman joked that some members were sitting in the without being elected to it. The reference was to Rajya Sabha MPs seated in Lok Sabha galleries because there wasn’t space for all in the upper house.

The was on in the background. Today was the election for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman: Harivansh of the JDU won against Manoj Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The YSR Congress and the Biju Janata Dal which might have been on the fence, announced they would vote for the NDA. A surprise was the Telangana Rajya Samiti (TRS) which opted to abstain in the election, possibly in a show of independence after the BJP announced its intention of reviving its Telangana unit. Shiv Sena voted with the opposition, but paid warm compliments to the man they opted to vote against.

How the session functions for the remainder of the term remains to be seen. Prime Minister contented himself today with making a brief statement asking Parliament to come together to support soldiers who are standing in bitter cold on the border. But he is expected to make a statement in the coming days on tensions on the LAC and fur is sure to fly. Outside Parliament, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh warned that farm reform bills (which will replace ordinances) and other legislation which undermines India’s federal structure will be opposed. That’s when the masks will be off.