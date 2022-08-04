Har Ghar Tiranga: How India plans to take the Tricolour to every corner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 22, launched the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign to hoist the flag, the Tricolour, to mark the 75th . Modi, on Saturday, urged people to change the display pictures (DPs) of their social media accounts to the Tricolour during his address. This will be a part of the larger 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav' celebrations.

The Ministry of Culture has launched a website that allows Indians to pin a tricolour at their location, which will be considered virtual hoisting of the flag. By Thursday, over 12.5 million Tricolours had been pinned. "Get featured on our website by pinning a flag in Hotspot Location," the website said.

Also, participants can send their selfies with the flag to participate in the initiative. The selfies will be displayed on the website. Over 3 million Indians have sent their selfies to the ministry.





"The Central Theme of the programme is to inspire every Indian to hoist the at their home and to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the citizen and promote awareness about our National Flag," the Ministry of Finance said in a notification.

How are different states participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign?

The office of the lieutenant governor (L-G) of Delhi directed the agencies to put the Tricolour on the roundabouts, markets, schools and hospitals. He also directed the schools to organise 'prabhat pheris'. Students from 1,530 municipal schools are expected to take part in the campaign.

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government said in a notification, "Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Tricolour is proposed to be hoisted atop more than 200 million houses as well as government, and private institutions/ establishments across the country from August 13 and 15, 2022, through public participation."

The flags have also been given to the banks and other government enterprises to be distributed to customers. 160,000 post offices across the country have also started to sell the Tricolour from August 1. Along with these, the state governments are encouraging the sale of the flag through local shops and e-commerce platforms.

The has set a target of hoisting 40 million national flags to mark the 75th . The flags, made up of khadi and polyester, have been made available to the people free of cost.

Out of 40 million, 15 million flags will be made by self-help groups, private sewing centres and NGOs.

The chief ministers of various states, including Haryana and Punjab, have also launched the campaign in their states following PM Modi's announcement.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs allowed the companies to use their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the Schedule VII of the Companies Act.

On July 29, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) performed an underwater flag demo as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.