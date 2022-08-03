Har Ghar Tiranga: Registration, download certificate and cash prizes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat' addressed the audience to support the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes, and by using the tricolour as social media display pictures. The government has introduced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Amit Shah, the Union home minister, addressed a gathering during the 'Tiranga Utsav' event in New Delhi to commemorate Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the Indian flag. He claimed that a "Naya Bharat" is being built under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, since 2014.

The participative nature of this initiative leads to more people participating in the event. pleaded with people to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with more enthusiasm and show the world that India has "risen from slumber" and is on the way to becoming a "great" power.

"Since 2014, the stature of India has grown abroad, and the respect for the Indian flag has increased globally since. On any problem that arises in the world, until PM Modi has made his statement, the world does not decide its thoughts on it," says .

Why has Har Ghar Tiranga been introduced?

Har Ghar Tiranga has come into existence to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to motivate people to bring the flag home and hoist it to mark the 75th Day of India.

As per the government, the idea is to build a personal relationship with the flag and represent unity. The motive behind this campaign is to summon the feeling of and promote awareness about the national flag.

How to register for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign?

If you are participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, you can upload your pictures on harghartiranga.com and get featured on the portal. Citizens are eligible to download the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate online from harghartiranga.com.

Till August 1, around 5.3 million national flags have been pinned and more than 700,000 selfies with tricolours have been uploaded on the official portal. Besides, Har Ghar Tiranga quizzes, drawing and other contests are being organised in different parts of India by educational institutions to evoke patriotic sentiments.

How to download the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate?

You can download the Har Ghar Tirange certificate online by following these steps:

