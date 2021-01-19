Hartek Solar commissions rooftop project at Panchkula hospital

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green commissions 25 MW solar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot
Floating solar project at Omkareshwar to begin power generation by 2022-23
Hybrid renewable tariffs likely to continue at premium, says Ind-Ra
Local preference move unlikely to give push to solar gear makers
Solar glass shortage threatens China's plans to be carbon neutral by 2060
-
Hartek Solar on Tuesday announced commissioning of a 50-kWp rooftop project at a hospital in Panchkula.
This solar plant at Alchemist Hospital will generate 72.5 MWh of clean electricity annually, offsetting 1,397 tonnes of carbon emissions, a company statement said.
Hartek Solar, which executed the project right from installation of solar panels and inverter to supply, design, engineering and commissioning, has synced the plant with a smart grid-interactive inverter system, which will enable the hospital to run its medical emergency services and diagnostic facilities without any glitches.
This project is yet another testimony of our expertise in the rooftop solar domain and our track record of keeping up high project execution standards. The potential of rooftop solar in the private institutional category is immense, and we are going all out to tap it, Hartek Solar Director and CEO Simarpreet Singh said.
Simarpreet said there is a growing realisation among institutions like hospitals and schools about how rooftop solar can substantially reduce their electricity bills and provide a reliable and uninterrupted source of electricity without depending on heavy inverters and diesel-based generator sets.
The tariff rates for rooftop solar work out to be 17-27 per cent cheaper as compared to commercial tariffs, and this is what is primarily driving the adoption of rooftop solar in the commercial domain.
The Chandigarh-based company has an installed capacity of over 40 MW across the industrial, commercial and residential categories in more than 10 states in just four years of its inception.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU