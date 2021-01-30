Haryana coronavirus update: 97 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
Haryana reports 2,388 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 additional deaths
1,743 new Covid-19 cases take Haryana's tally to 167,210; death toll 1,789
Ahmedabad reports 177 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths, 114 recoveries
Gujarat registers 1,046 fresh coronavirus cases, five more fatalities
Gujarat's coronavirus case count rises by 1,070, death toll up by 6
-
Haryana recorded 97 fresh coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Saturday, a health department bulletin said.
The total number of fatalities in the state has now risen to 3,017, according to the bulletin.
The 97 fresh cases included 35 from Gurgaon and 15 from Faridabad districts. The total number of infections reported in the state has now reached 2,67,805, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases in the state is 1,134, while as many as 2,63,564 people have recovered. The recovery rate was 98.45 percent, it stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU